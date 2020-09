Jim Brandstatter on efforts to have Big 10 Football restart. Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:01s - Published 4 days ago Jim Brandstatter on efforts to have Big 10 Football restart. Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey signed a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren urging the conference to reinstate football for the fall. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this