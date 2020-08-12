Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Official Promo Trailer HD - CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S.

Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew.

Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S.

Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

The new season of "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres October 15, only on CBS All Access.

Watch the Official Trailer, which debuted during the "Star Trek: Discovery" panel on Star Trek Day.