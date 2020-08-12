Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Official Promo Trailer HD - CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of "Star Trek: Discovery" finds the U.S.S.

Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew.

Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S.

Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.

The new season of "Star Trek: Discovery" premieres October 15, only on CBS All Access.

Watch the Official Trailer, which debuted during the "Star Trek: Discovery" panel on Star Trek Day.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer Finds the Crew In the Next Millennium – Without the Federation (Video)

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer Finds the Crew In the Next Millennium – Without the Federation (Video) CBS All Access dropped the trailer for its long-awaited third season of “Star Trek: Discovery” on...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •MashablePolygon


Star Trek introduces first gender non-conforming characters

Star Trek: Discovery season three to feature the franchise’s first non-binary and transgender...
GScene - Published Also reported by •PolygonJust JaredPinkNewsNewsmax


‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Adds Non-Binary and Transgender Characters for Season 3

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Adds Non-Binary and Transgender Characters for Season 3 “Star Trek: Discovery” is adding the first non-binary and transgender characters in the...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •GSceneJust JaredPinkNewsNewsmaxChristian Post



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Star Trek Lower Decks S01E06 Terminal Provocations [Video]

Star Trek Lower Decks S01E06 Terminal Provocations

Star Trek Lower Decks 1x06 Terminal Provocations - Next on season 1 episode 6 - Plot synopsis: The lovable, but awkward, Ensign Fletcher makes work difficult for Mariner and Boimler. Rutherford..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
Star Trek Lower Decks S01E05 [Video]

Star Trek Lower Decks S01E05

Star Trek Lower Decks 1x05 Promo Trailer HD - Next on season 1 episode 5

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:33Published
David Mack and Robert Petkoff Discuss MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH [Video]

David Mack and Robert Petkoff Discuss MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH

Watch author David Mack and narrator Robert Petkoff discuss the audiobook edition of MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH.Learn more: https://bit.ly/3iUQs78

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 13:37Published