[ NFA ] U.S. Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday introduced a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill, far below the $1 trillion they sought just weeks ago.

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Offering no proof, Trump alleges plane 'of thugs' [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said an investigation was underway into a plot involving "thugs" who boarded a plane seeking to damage the Republican Party convention last week, but offered no evidence and gave few details about an incident that appeared to reflect unproven viral social media posts. This report produced by Lisa Bernhard

Deal would fund U.S. gov't to early Dec.: Mnuchin [NFA] U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said he hoped to have something "firmed up" with Democrats by week's end over a continuing resolution measure that would keep U.S. government open through early December. Gavino Garay has more.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of..

Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images A group of Senate Republicans introduced a new bill Tuesday aimed at chipping away some of the protections..

Republicans from Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are calling on commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider his decision to postpone the..

After weeks of negotiations, Congress and the White House have failed to reach a deal on the next coronavirus relief package. Now Senate Majority Leader Mitch..

The five Republicans on the seven-member board have taken a hands-on role in trying to defend the agency against accusations that it is trying to help the..

Senate Republicans are making progress on coronavirus relief legislation with daily talks with the...