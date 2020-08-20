Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 week ago

For covid-19 relief coronavirus stimulus.jpg senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says the senate will vote on a trimmed-down republican coronavirus relief package.

L3: abc 36 news white mcconnell says gop to propose new covid-19 relief plan he says the g-o-p will introduce a plan focused on healthcare, education, and economic issues.

Many senate republicans are resisting any additional spending.... and the plan has a slim chance of passing.... with democrats insisiting on more sweeping aid.

Talks between top democrats and the trump administration about another coronavirus relief package broke off last month.