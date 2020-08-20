Global  
 

covid-19 relief plan

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
covid-19 relief plan
story at 5p

For covid-19 relief coronavirus stimulus.jpg senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says the senate will vote on a trimmed-down republican coronavirus relief package.

L3: abc 36 news white mcconnell says gop to propose new covid-19 relief plan he says the g-o-p will introduce a plan focused on healthcare, education, and economic issues.

Many senate republicans are resisting any additional spending.... and the plan has a slim chance of passing.... with democrats insisiting on more sweeping aid.

Talks between top democrats and the trump administration about another coronavirus relief package broke off last month.




Schumer says GOP plan for coronavirus relief is 'emaciated' as lawmakers struggle to revive negotiations

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his caucus Thursday morning warning that...
FOXNews.com - Published

GOP-led Senate eyeing new 'targeted' COVID bill for next week

Senate Republicans are making progress on coronavirus relief legislation with daily talks with the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Pelosi, Mnuchin Agree on Plan to Avoid Government Shutdown

The accord is aimed at keeping any possibility of a government shutdown off the table despite ongoing...
VOA News - Published


