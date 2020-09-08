Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Bathroom

Teyana Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert are the proud parents of a new baby girl.

According to CNN, the couple welcomed their second child on September 6.

The baby was born in their bathroom without the assistance of a hospital.

The singer and the basketball player made headlines in 2015 when their first daughter was also born in their bathroom.

Taylor confirmed her second pregnancy in June, the couple married in 2016.