Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.


