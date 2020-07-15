Some Fans Will Still Stay Home As Broncos Welcome Limited Crowd
Starting Sept.
27, a small crowd of mostly season ticket holders will be able to cheer on the Denver Broncos in-person.
Denver Broncos To Allow Limited Number Of Fans Starting With Week 3 GameThe Broncos will allow 5,700 fans to attend their Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos Announce Limited Seating, Break Down Options For Season Ticket Holders During 2020 SeasonThe Denver Broncos notified fans Wednesday that Empower Field at Mile High will not be able host all Season Ticket Members in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team website outlined the..