Foothill Communities On High Alert As Santa Ana Winds Threaten Expansion Of Bobcat Fire

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:16s - Published
Foothill Communities On High Alert As Santa Ana Winds Threaten Expansion Of Bobcat Fire

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the Monrovia neighborhoods north of Hillcrest Boulevard and north of Greystone Avenue, along with those between Hillcrest Boulevard and Greystone Avenue, south to Foothill Boulevard.

It also includes the Duarte Mesa, which is the area of Mt.

Olive north of Woodlyn Lane in Bradbury, Pasadena, Altadena, Arcadia, and Sierra Madre.


