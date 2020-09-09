Swirling Santa Ana Winds Threaten To Spread Bobcat Fire As San Gabriel Foothill Neighborhoods Remain Under Evacuation Warnings Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago Swirling Santa Ana Winds Threaten To Spread Bobcat Fire As San Gabriel Foothill Neighborhoods Remain Under Evacuation Warnings Evacuation warnings were in place for seven communities in the San Gabriel Foothills as crews Wednesday morning struggled to contain the Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest amid blustering Santa Ana conditions. Tina Patel reports. 0

