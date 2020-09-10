Global  
 

Strong Winds Fanning Flames Trigger Evacuation Of California Desert Communities

A wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles has engulfed some homes in desert communities there on Saturday.

On Sunday, strong and increasingly erratic winds prompted authorities to issue new evacuation orders for residents of those same areas.

The winds pushed the Bobcat Fire toward foothill communities in the Antelope Valley after churning all the way across the San Gabriel Mountains.

HuffPost reports an evacuation order was issued Saturday for all residents in that zone as the fire burned toward the mountain community of Wrightwood.

HuffPost reports the fire grew to 142 square miles on Saturday when winds pushed the flames into Juniper Hills.


