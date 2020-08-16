Karni Sena workers burn Sanjay Raut's effigy in Delhi

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK. On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it. Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force. Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rajput Karni Sena on August 16 held a protest near India Gate in the national capital to demand a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They raised slogans with placards reading "hang the killers of Sushant Singh Rajput". Incidentally, the late actor had removed his surname 'Rajput' briefly on his Twitter handle after the Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' in 2017-18 over "bad portrayal" of the Rajput community in the movie.
Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink Lines resumed services on Wednesday with curtailed operation timings. The Blue and Pink Lines were closed for 171 days due to Covid-19 pandemic. Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM in the first stage. Social distancing norm has been made mandatory on stations and trains to stop the spread. Commuters praised DMRC's management to contain the spread of the virus. Entire metro network will be made operational for passengers from September 12. On Monday, Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of Yellow Line. MHA had issued guidelines allowing Delhi Metro to resume operations in graded manner. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22 due to Covid outbreak. DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.
Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting. He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers. Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai. Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are carrying out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.
Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to provide security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the state and is also considering to extend it during her upcoming visit to Mumbai. Chief Minister..
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you...