Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her.

He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her.

"We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue.

But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter.

We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.


