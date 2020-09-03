Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s veiled jibe after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Kangana said the “Bullywood mafia” would be “wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall”. NCB summoned Deepika and other actors in the drug case investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This is not the first time that Kangana has spoken about “drug abuse” in Bollywood. Earlier, the ‘Queen’ actor took potshots at Deepika over the latter’s depression awareness campaign. Watch the full video for more details.
Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details.
Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at Deepika Padukone on Twitter over the use of drugs in Bollywood. Kamngana mocked Deepika’s depression awareness campaign and said that it is likely a consequence of drug abuse. Kangana’s attack comes after some Whatsapp chats allegedly showed the actor seeking drugs from her manager. ‘Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager, ‘MAAL HAI KYA?,’ Kangana tweeted. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some others. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will also be summoned by the NCB in connection with the drug use probe. Kangana had earlier said that many Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if a probe was launched into drg use in the film industry. She had even offered to assist the Narcotics Control Bureau in probing the issue. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has said that she has no political affiliations. Payal Ghosh thanked people who have come out in her support including Kangana Ranaut. She said that she was harassed when she had gone to visit the filmmaker. She said that he took her to another room and misbehaved with her. The actor alleges that Kashyap asked her to be ‘mentally prepared’ the next time she came over. Ghosh said that she was appalled to see Anurag Kashyap speak about women empowerment & feminism and felt that she needed to expose the mask that he was hiding behind. She also added that she was warned against speaking up by members of her family, friends and her manager as they felt nobody in the industry would back her. The filmmaker has rejected all allegations made against him and hinted that this was malicious and completely false and also threatened legal action. Kashyap has received support from several women in the Indian film industry who have come out publicly to back the filmmaker. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut clarified on his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The two had met on September 26 at a hotel in Mumbai. The development had set off speculation in the political circles. Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party were allies till the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, when the former's demand for the CM seat led to a break-up. The Sena then allied with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party after the elections to form the state government. Raut said that his meeting with Fadnavis was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna'. He also commented on the Shiromani Akali Dal quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Raut said that an NDA without its oldest allies - Sena and Akalis - was not the true NDA. Watch the full video for more.
Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. "Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Deepika was questioned for over five hours at NCB’s Colaba guest house while Shraddha and Sara were summoned at a separate office. The top Bollywood actresses were summoned by NCB earlier. Rakul Preet Singh recorded her statement with NCB on Friday. Watch the full video to know more.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in support with Sushant Singh’s family, said the CBI should investigate the death of actor first. Athwale was speaking on the current NCB probe of big Bollywood actors in drug case related to Sushant’s death. Athawale said the NCB probe should continue but CBI should come to a conclusion soon. This comes after Sushant’s family had expressed similar views that the investigation into the actor’s death has taken a different direction. Watch the full video for more details.
Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills. They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament. They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest. They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’. Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue. They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills. Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition. Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government. The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday. Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension. Watch the full video for all the details.
Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls...
