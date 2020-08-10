Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana.

"Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana.

The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited.

No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Saamana Saamana

'There are ideological differences but we aren't enemies,' says Sanjay Raut on meeting with Devendra Fadnavis

 Raut said that the meeting was fixed to discuss certain issues as he wanted to take Fadnavis' interview for Saamna.
DNA
Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship [Video]

Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his father so intimately. He said, "I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena knew either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?" On Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Supreme Court on media trial, Vikas Singh said that if media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? "When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood and it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Indian politician

There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies: Sanjay Raut after meeting Fadnavis

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that he met former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday to discuss certain issues and..
IndiaTimes
Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Coalition without Shiv Sena, Akali Dal is not NDA: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician


Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Devendra Fadnavis privately at luxury hotel, here's what BJP said about secret interview

 Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly conducted a private meeting with Shiv..
DNA

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Travellers from Dubai, UK contributed maximum Covid-19 importations into India: IIT

 he study has also found that infected cases from Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh played less role in spreading the disease outside their communities...
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Devendra Fadnavis agrees to give interview to Saamana only if it is not edited

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader, Devendra Fadnavis...
Mid-Day - Published

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut meets Devendra Fadnavis privately at luxury hotel, here's what BJP said about secret interview

Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this