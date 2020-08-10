Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis
Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana.
"Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana.
The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited.
No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his father so intimately. He said, "I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena knew either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?" On Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Supreme Court on media trial, Vikas Singh said that if media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? "When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood and it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems," he added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took jibe over BJP-Akali Dal split and said that "coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, is not considered as NDA." Raut said, "Coalition which does not have Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, I don't consider it as NDA. Shiv Sena and Akali Dal are strong pillars of NDA. We were left with no option therefore we had to leave NDA, and NOW Akali Dal has also left. NDA has got new companions; I wish them good luck." On his meeting with former Maharashtra Chief Minsiter and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 26, Sanjay Raut said that there can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. He said, "I met Devendra Fadnavis yesterday to discuss certain issues. He is a former CM. Also, he's the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls-in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting."