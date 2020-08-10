Sanjay Raut wanted my interview for 'Saamana': Fadnavis

Former chief minister of Maharashtra and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on September 27 clarified speculations revolving around meeting with Shiv Sena's Leader Sanjaya Raut and said that Raut wanted to take his interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana.

"Sanjay Raut wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena's newspaper Saamana.

The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited.

No political talks held in meeting," said Fadnavis.