Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:59s - Published
ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Himachal Pradesh’s Sarahan in Kinnaur district on September 9.

According to ITBP, the expedition will cover border villages in the state to spread awareness on Covid-19.

The expedition team also consists of four women personnel.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 2,326 active cases of COVID-19, over 5440 cured/migrated/recovered and 60 deaths as of September 9.

Watch the full video.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh State in northern India

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread awareness on Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh

 The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Sarahan in Kinnaur district in the wake of the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes
‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have been at loggerheads recently. On Tuesday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai police will probe alleged drug allegations over Kangana Ranaut. Deshmukh said police investigation to be done based on Adhyayan Suman’s old interview. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:47Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Lines resume services, commuters praise arrangements [Video]

Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Lines resume services, commuters praise arrangements

Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink Lines resumed services on Wednesday with curtailed operation timings. The Blue and Pink Lines were closed for 171 days due to Covid-19 pandemic. Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM in the first stage. Social distancing norm has been made mandatory on stations and trains to stop the spread. Commuters praised DMRC's management to contain the spread of the virus. Entire metro network will be made operational for passengers from September 12. On Monday, Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of Yellow Line. MHA had issued guidelines allowing Delhi Metro to resume operations in graded manner. Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22 due to Covid outbreak. DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:21Published

French defence minister to visit India for Rafale induction ceremony

 This will mark Parly's third official visit to India since 2017 and one of her first official trips since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic, according to a..
IndiaTimes

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indo-Tibetan Border Police Indian border guard for the Indo-Tibetan border

ITBP personnel undergo fitness check-up in Leh before leaving for forward positions [Video]

ITBP personnel undergo fitness check-up in Leh before leaving for forward positions

Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are undergoing fitness check-up at an ITBP camp in Leh on September 08 before departing for various forward postings. The development comes amid the rising tensions with China on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. On September 07, Chinese soldiers fired in the air while attempting to close in on Indian positions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh on September 07. Chinese PLA troops had been "blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres", the Indian Army said today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

For first time, ITBP deploys female doctors at forward locations in Ladakh

 The department, irrespective of gender, has sent female doctors and other staff a few weeks ago. The officials claimed that earlier, only male doctors were sent..
IndiaTimes

Sarahan Sarahan temple and town in Himachal Pradesh, India


Kinnaur district Kinnaur district District of Himachal Pradesh in India

ITBP vehicle rolls down into Sutlej River in Kinnaur [Video]

ITBP vehicle rolls down into Sutlej River in Kinnaur

At least two ITBP personnel including Rifleman Neema Dhondhup from Arunachal Pradesh and a driver went missing after an ITBP vehicle rolled down into Sutlej River at Spilo in Kinnaur district. Further details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread awareness on Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh

The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a 7-day trekking expedition...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this