ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Himachal Pradesh’s Sarahan in Kinnaur district on September 9.

According to ITBP, the expedition will cover border villages in the state to spread awareness on Covid-19.

The expedition team also consists of four women personnel.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 2,326 active cases of COVID-19, over 5440 cured/migrated/recovered and 60 deaths as of September 9.

