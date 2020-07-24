Nick Cannon returning to radio following anti-Semitism controversy

Rapper Wiley has insisted he is not racist as he apologised for "generalising"in a series of anti-Semitic tweets. The musician, whose real name is RichardCowie, was widely condemned for the anti-Jewish posts on Twitter starting onFriday, and was initially given a temporary ban from the social media site,with the majority of his tweets remaining visible.
Grime artist Wiley has been given a seven-day Twitter ban and was dropped byhis management company over accusations of anti-Semitism. The musician wasgiven an hours-long ban after tweeting a stream of comments on Friday evening,but was back online by Saturday morning. However, after he resumed tweeting,he was given a seven-day ban from the social media platform.
From Wendy Williams to Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, celebrities are learning that freedom of speech doesn't mean freedom from consequences. According to CNN, TV host and musician Nick Cannon is the latest to get schooled in 'cancel culture.' Following his anti-Semitic comments on his YouTube podcast, 'Cannon's Class,' Cannon lost a working relationship with ViacomCBS dating back to the 1990s.