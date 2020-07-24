Nick Cannon returning to radio following anti-Semitism controversy

Wiley apologises and says he is not racist



Rapper Wiley has insisted he is not racist as he apologised for "generalising"in a series of anti-Semitic tweets. The musician, whose real name is RichardCowie, was widely condemned for the anti-Jewish posts on Twitter starting onFriday, and was initially given a temporary ban from the social media site,with the majority of his tweets remaining visible.

