New York (CNN Business)The movie industry grew up in Hollywood, but this iconic American institution is now relying on the rest of the world as it seeks to..

Ahead of his "Uncensored" episode on TV One, actor Larenz Tate discusses his career that spans three decades, and also reveals why he feels Black actors aren't..

Not even Hollywood is safe from the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped much of the world. Here is how many celebs have been coping with the virus.

Elsa Pataky forced to escape through car window after getting stuck in flood Elsa Pataky was forced to escape through her car window after getting caught in a flood on Monday.

Chris Hemsworth going swimming with sharks for TV special Avengers star Chris Hemsworth will be taking a deep dive to swim with sharks for a new National Geographic special.

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky felt 'lost' after welcoming first child Model and actress Elsa Pataky struggled to accept motherhood over her career after welcoming her first child with her husband Chris Hemsworth.

Gratitude is the attitude. Elsa Pataky is showing a little extra love to her husband of a decade,...

Elsa Pataky is giving us a peek into life at home with husband Chris Hemsworth! The 44-year-old...