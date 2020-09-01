Global  
 

Advice for running safely during the Pandemic

Masks limit your vision and can make it hard to see runners if they aren't wearing proper gear.

The days are starting to get shorter now and it's darker for longer.

So it's important for drivers to keep an extra eye out for runners on the road and vice versa.

But now something that's become an every day requirement, seems to be reducing driver's visibility... and that's wearing a face mask.

The only way you can see me out here this early nowadays is because i have a light on top of my camera.

If i didn't have it on... you wouldn't be able to see me in dark clothing.

Now if you add face masks into the equation for drivers... that could hinder their vision even more.

So the public health director says there's no need for you to even wear it.

"i think you could consider your car an extension of your house basically or your living space.

So if you're driving in your car by yourself, there's no need to wear a mask.

You don't need to protect other people outside of your car."

If you're driving with a face mask on... the corners could be seen in your peripheral vision.

And if you're wearing glasses... they could get foggy.

If runners aren't wearing the proper gear in the dark... you could easily not see them.

Things like a reflective vest, a head lamp or even just a flash light are some good items to keep on you.

Avid runner, mike schmitt, tells me everyone needs to be looking out "everybody is out here to exercise.

Everybody's out here to make themselves a better person.

So if we could all just kind of realize that it's not a competition, that we're all in this together.

So if you see a runner or biker and vice versa, if you're a biker or runner, make sure that you give grace to those people that want to get out and do their thing."

Schmitt tells me as a runner, if you don't have to run on the road, then run on the sidewalk as much as possible to reduce the risk of not being seen.

The health director says if you're riding in a car with others who would likely get serious complications from covid?

"*19, then wearing a face mask in the car




