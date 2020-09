Veteran's voice: From a national tragedy to lifelong career Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:26s - Published 2 days ago Veteran's voice: From a national tragedy to lifelong career This Friday marks 19 years since the 9/11 terror attack. Meet one veteran who turned a national tragedy into a lifelong career in public service. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Veteran's Voice: Turning a child dream into a career



In this week's Veteran's Voice, we'll see how watching spectacular air shows inspired one child to work at Nellis Air Force Base as a grown up. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:03 Published on August 12, 2020 Veteran's Voice: Celebrating national purple heart day



The words bravery and courage are often used to describe our veterans. Friday is national Purple Heart Day, and one local veteran shares how his scars serve as a reminder of his time on the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:54 Published on August 5, 2020