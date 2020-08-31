Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.8%.

Year to date, Tesla registers a 329.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 7.6%.

Lululemon athletica is showing a gain of 39.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 2.7%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 5.2% on the day.