Teacher raises.

Each could get $700 a year based on experience.

>> looking ahead to this friday.

Sneak peek at lowcountry tradition honoring the lives lost during 9/11 now going virtual.

Brooke schwieters has an exclusive interview with the events leaders.

Brooke, so the group trying to remember this day in history all while the pandemic is still going on.

>> brooke: jon, leah, good morning.

Of course, 9/11 remains one of the most tragic experiences for the united states.

Now the covid-19 pandemic right up there in the history books.

Both now a reason for everyone, community members and first responders alike to unify.

Virtually that is.

Now, this live streamed ceremony is a partnership with patriots point and the is lent walk 9/11.

Flags from the new york fire and police departments will be raised atop the uss yorktown and photos of although 43 firefighters and 71 police officers killed that day inside the ship's escalator.

Now, it is a reminder that that tragic day in the efforts to protect will not be forgotten and that our front line workers too are doing the same 19 years later.

>> stop and think about the sacrifice that was made.

I was talking to someone in 19 years i have yet to see fireman running away from the towers and yet to see photo of cop running away from the towers and contributes to actually what you see today.

>> brooke: now on friday at 8:46 a.m.

The exact moment the first plane was flown into the north tower in new york city, the north charleston fire department honor guard will march down the pier and flight deck of the uss yorktown where they will briefly pause at 9:03 a.m.

That's the time the second plane struck the south tower.

You can watch it stream on the patriots




