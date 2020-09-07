Global  
 

Antoine Walker on LeBron's Lakers taking series lead vs Rockets, Rondo delivered | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:58s - Published
Antoine Walker joins the show to talk LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers taking a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs in the bubble.

Walker felt both LeBron and Rajon Rondo played a strong game, while Rondo fully delivered and allowed a platform for the team to prevail.


