Lily Allen Marries David Harbour
The singer and the 'Stranger Things' star have been dating since August last year.
Lily Allen's rock n' roll wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour in Las Vegas!According to The Sun Online, Lily Allen and David Harbour have got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.