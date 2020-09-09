Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lily Allen Marries David Harbour

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Lily Allen Marries David Harbour

Lily Allen Marries David Harbour

The singer and the 'Stranger Things' star have been dating since August last year.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lily Allen's rock n' roll Las Vegas wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour [Video]

Lily Allen's rock n' roll Las Vegas wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour

According to The Sun Online, Lily Allen and David Harbour have got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Lily Allen's rock n' roll wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour in Las Vegas! [Video]

Lily Allen's rock n' roll wedding: Elvis Presley impersonator marries Lily Allen and David Harbour in Las Vegas!

According to The Sun Online, Lily Allen and David Harbour have got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published