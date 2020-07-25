L.A. disallows trick-or-treating this Halloween Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 6 minutes ago L.A. disallows trick-or-treating this Halloween Trick-or-Treating won't be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween because of the pandemic. The LA county department of Public Health says it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HALLOWEEN-- BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.THE L-A COUNTY DEPARTMENT OFPUBLIC HEALTH SAYS IT WOULD BEVERY DIFFICULT TO MAINTAINSOCIAL DISTANCING ON PORCHESAND AT FRONT DOORS.TRUNK-OR-TREATING, HAUNTEDHOUSES, CARNIVALS AND FESTIVALSARE ALSO BEING BANNED.EVENTS WHERE YOU ARE NOTREQUIRED TO GET OUT OF YOUR CAR-- WILL BE ALLOWED.NO WORD ON HOW OFFICIALS PLANTO ENFORCE THIS.ADLIB WITH JUSTINNORTH GUSTS TO 25-30 MPH ARE INTHE FORECAST TODAY, WITHAFTERNOON HIGHS IN





