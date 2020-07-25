L.A. disallows trick-or-treating this Halloween

Global  
 

Trick-or-Treating won't be allowed in Los Angeles this Halloween because of the pandemic.

The LA county department of Public Health says it would be very difficult to maintain social distancing on porches and at front doors.

HALLOWEEN-- BECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC. THE L-A COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS IT WOULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING ON PORCHES AND AT FRONT DOORS. TRUNK-OR-TREATING, HAUNTED HOUSES, CARNIVALS AND FESTIVALS ARE ALSO BEING BANNED. EVENTS WHERE YOU ARE NOT REQUIRED TO GET OUT OF YOUR CAR-- WILL BE ALLOWED.




