Vigo County Election Board Finalizes Polling Locations for General Election

Good evening and thanks for joining us... we are only 54 days away from election day.

The "vigo county election board" met this morning to finalize polling locations for this november.

News 10's dominic miranda has been following their preparations for months now.

He spoke with the vigo county clerk about what "you" need to know ahead of the election.

Do} the vigo county election board met here at the vigo county courthouse.

They finalized voting locations for this november election...and went through what you can expect.

But vigo county clerk brad newman did want some things cleared up as far as absentee voting drop boxes...and the potential of you at home working at the poll centers this fall.

Newman says there have been a lot of questions about drop boxes for the upcoming election.

Indiana code states that a voter that receives an absentee ballot by mail only has a few options.

A drop box is not an legal option.

You can mail it, drop it off to the clerk's office, or have a family member or attorney bring it in by noon on election day.

But the state has not given the clerk's office authority to do this by drop box.

Newman also spoke to me about the immense need for poll workers--both republicans and democrats.

He says this a great way for younger people to get involved and start learning more about the election process.

There will be up to 9 staff members at each polling location... and they will train you...and pay you for training.

Newman says there are plenty of opportunities at locations around vigo county to make it easy for you.

"we're always pleaing with the community to become part of the process and this is a great way to serve your community is to become a polling staff member.

Like i said, it's not that hard all you have to do is give us a clal and we will work it out."

Now i did mention polling center locations as a big part of this meeting.

Vigo county will have 18 polling centers spread out across the county.

They are teaming with servpro to make it a safe and efficient process this november.

Remember... voting registration ends on october 5th....early