Dallas Residents React To Police Chief Renee Hall's Resignation

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Dallas Residents React To Police Chief Renee Hall's Resignation

Residents who rely on the Dallas Police Department talk about what they want in the next chief.


Dallas police chief resigns after criticism of department’s actions against peaceful protesters

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall announced her resignation Tuesday, the latest in a string of...
FOXNews.com - Published


Dallas Residents Weigh In On Resignation Of Police Chief Renee Hall [Video]

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall turned in her letter of resignation on Tuesday. Now, residents are reacting to her decision to step down after three years.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:34Published
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall's Resignation Surprises Some City Council Members [Video]

Some Dallas council members say they were surprised when police Chief Renee Hall suddenly submitted her resignation. The decision came after six council members announced recently they lost trust in..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:35Published
Experts Say Dallas No Different Than Other Big Cities Regarding Short-Term Police Chiefs [Video]

With Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall's resignation after only three years on the job, it may seem like the position has become a revolving door. But experts say Dallas is no different than other big..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published