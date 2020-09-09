Dallas Residents React To Police Chief Renee Hall's Resignation
Residents who rely on the Dallas Police Department talk about what they want in the next chief.
Dallas Residents Weigh In On Resignation Of Police Chief Renee HallDallas Police Chief Renee Hall turned in her letter of resignation on Tuesday. Now, residents are reacting to her decision to step down after three years.
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall's Resignation Surprises Some City Council MembersSome Dallas council members say they were surprised when police Chief Renee Hall suddenly submitted her resignation. The decision came after six council members announced recently they lost trust in..
Experts Say Dallas No Different Than Other Big Cities Regarding Short-Term Police ChiefsWith Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall's resignation after only three years on the job, it may seem like the position has become a revolving door. But experts say Dallas is no different than other big..