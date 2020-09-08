Recap: Dallas Police Chief Resigns
Community leaders are still reacting to the abrupt resignation of the city's top cop.
Team Coverage: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Resigns Effective At End Of The YearChief Hall said her resignation would be effective on November 10, but Broadnax asked her to stay on until the end of the year and she agreed to.
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Resigns Effective In NovemberShe had been criticized most recently for her handling of the George Floyd protests in downtown Dallas earlier this summer.
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Resigns Effective In November, Cites ‘Series Of Unimaginable Events’Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has accepted Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall’s letter of resignation effective November 10, 2020. Katie Johnston reports.