Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Help

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Hurricane Help

Hurricane Help

North Mississippians are doing their part to help those impacted by hurricane Laura.

As WCBI's Allie martin reports, a disaster relief ministry extends its outreach in Louisiana.

North mississippians are doing their part to help those impacted by hurricane laura.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, a disaster relief ministry extends its outreach in louisiana, while members of a lee county church return from the hardest-hit area.

Steve metcalf is a volunteer with eight days of hope.

He's been on numerous disaster relief trips with the ministry, but the devastation he's seeing in the wake of hurricane laura is unprecedented.

"i've seen some of the most depressing, devastating wind damage here that i've ever seen on any of the rapid response trips.

It's pretty intense."

The retired pharmacist from north carolina has been on the ground in jennings louisiana, helping teams of volunteers and missionaries.

They assess damage to homes, interview families to see what their needs are, then send out work teams to cut trees, remove debris, and other tasks to help.

Homeowners don't pay a dime for the work.

Metcalf says it is rewarding to see people's reactions and share true hope with storm victims. "we strive to be the hands and feet of jesus, to touch a life, make a difference, demonstrate grace and mercy jesus has given us, flows through us to demonstrate love to them."

Belden baptist church recently organized a relief trip to louisiana, in fact, the lee- itawamba baptist associations disaster relief building, supplies, and trailers are all headquartered at the church.

"people in our world today, they have lost hope, everything, especially with covid-19 and the struggles.

People are hurting and we get to let them know we care about them.

It's more than cleaning up the trees, tell them about jesus, and that we love them."

Doctor shane mcgivney served as the statewide director of disaster relief for the mississippi baptist convention before he became senior pastor at belden baptist.

He says cleanup and relief efforts in louisiana will last for a while.

"they're talking about weeks, to months of getting power back, water treatment facilities down, it's very tough situation, i anticipate mass feeding probably six to eight weeks."

Southern baptist disaster relief teams from across the nation are helping in louisiana.

Allie martin, wcbi news helping in louisiana.

Allie martin, wcbi news mcgivney will organize a relief trip to louisiana with a group from the university of anchorage in mid- october.

Stinger




You Might Like


Tweets about this

morenaa__98

Lidia RT @_jessica_ashman: @TreMelvin Or in September 2017 where 4,645 (probably more) people were killed by Hurricane Maria and the US did littl… 1 minute ago

l_brogan59

GrammyB2015 RT @GrierEdi: @4a_of He's already letting the west literally burn, hasn't helped the hurricane victims, FEMA is out of money, he's stolen f… 1 minute ago

homegypsy

Marti Reed RT @JimCantore: You can see the shear NHC discussed in their advisory this morning. This should keep the system calm for the moment, but a… 1 minute ago

CricketGirlMN

No BS Kate Two weeks post-hurricane and the people in Lake Charles need help @fema Please do what you can #helplakecharles https://t.co/WWxVPUDAwG 3 minutes ago

MarkGeers

GEERS MRW I come to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief and there's another hurricane barreling towards Louisiana https://t.co/Xy2YRbUput 4 minutes ago

Angel80197423

Angel RT @NYinLA2121: Finally, if you need to know the difference Socialism and Capitalism... Here is cheat sheet... Having FEMA help you durin… 5 minutes ago

T_E_D_1949

Ted RT @Ragcha: Trump won’t help you Louisiana. https://t.co/W6ZeSBqg5s 7 minutes ago

dbldeeisme

Diona RT @tori_self6: If you’re outside of the affected areas, here are some ways you can help! https://t.co/89QIPe6AY8 8 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

People are still waiting for help from Rebuild Florida, 3 years after Irma [Video]

People are still waiting for help from Rebuild Florida, 3 years after Irma

People are still waiting for help from Rebuild Florida, 3 years after Irma

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:23Published
VC Eagles Hurricane Help [Video]

VC Eagles Hurricane Help

VC Eagles Hurricane Help

Credit: KADNPublished
Palm Beach Gardens organization helps the Bahamas, one year after Hurricane Dorian [Video]

Palm Beach Gardens organization helps the Bahamas, one year after Hurricane Dorian

One year after Hurricane Dorian destroyed parts of the Bahamas, a local organization says the islands still need help.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published