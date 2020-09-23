Sheriff’s Office Assisting With Clean-up Effort

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 days ago

Waay 31's sydney martin found out - local deputies are cleaning up and helping provide extra security.

The madsion county sheriff's office- told me emergency workers in foley requested help after hurricane sally ripped through the area.

Six deputies went to the small town just north of gulf shores with lifesaving equipment initially provided by homeland security for these situations.

The sheriff's office shared these images of what deputies in south alabama have seen so far..

Deputies are helping maintain law in order in the areas hit by the hurricane and are also provdiing security to the thousands of power crews helping restore power..

The sheriff's office spokesperson, brent patterson, told me when the sheriff asked for volunteers to go it was hard to pick- because everyone wanted to help ..

Brent patterson, madison county sheriff's office spokesperson "the people need our help.

They rely on us and we're thankful we got the men and women in a position that are trained with homeland security equipment to go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure these people are taken care of and are safe."

Local deputies took all this equipment with them and provides them everything they need during their stay..

It includes a shower trailer, washer and dryer, kitchen trailer, a fuel pod that can carry upt to 500 gallons, all terrain vehicles and a trailer that has eight beds.

Syd, "the sheriff's office told me it plans to keep their team down there until all power is restored or until they are no long needed.

In huntsville sm waay 31 news."