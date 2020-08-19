FNF Scouting Report: Tupelo Golden Wave

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published on September 10, 2020

Tupelo is staying positive amidst adversity and it prepares for the home opener against West Point

Night football game of the week will showcase two big time programs coming off a pair of tough losses.

Matt st.

Jean joins us in the studio with today's scouting report..

Competing in 6a is a tall task.

Throw in a pandemic, new coaches, and a brutally strong pair of opening games and you have a recipe for disaster.

For the tupelo golden wave, staying optimistic through adversity is the key and that's what new coach ty hardin is harping on as his team gets ready for its home opener against the four-time defending 5a state champion west point.

(jarius mcginister) it was very up and down but you know coach hardin kept our heads up.

(track) senior running back jarius mcginister didn't know if he and his teammates were going to play in 2020.

But thanks to coach hardin, he was able to stay positive.

(jarius) he made sure that you know football is not the most important thing out here but learning about other lessons in life and even if we don't play that we can grow up to be great men.

(track) for fellow senior, dalton hughes, coach hardin's leadership got him through the tumultuous offseason as well.

(hughes) coach hardin preached every day treat every day like it's your last because they could have called us any moment last year and say that we're done.

I'm just glad that we get to play and hope we get to play the whole season.

(track) for now, mcginister, hughes and the rest of the golden wave get to play this season.

With a shortened preparation period, no spring football, limited summer workouts, coach hardin said they're taking some time to get used to the new culture.

(hardin) i think kids are bought in, they're hungry, they come every day to work, they hadn't complained, we're pushing them really hard and they're ready to see the fruits of their labor for sure.

(track) the golden wave have dealt with some pandemic related issues.last week coach hardin said they had 20 players in quarantine because of contact quarantine because of contact tracing protocols.

According to hardin, they're back at full strength now and looking to avenge the 25-17 loss against neshoba valley by beating the west point powerhouse at home.

(hardin) we got a big test this friday, i'm excited to see our guys compete at the highest level against the highest level of competition in the state.

(track) and because of the coronavirus, tupelo is making its opening game senior night, so they can honor the seniors early in the season.

(hughes) senior night, its west point, its going to be a dog fight but i'm expecting big things and i hope we take care of it, i think we can.

Volunteers are getting the field ready as we speak, we'll have reaction from them as they prepare for opening night on the blue turf.

Tomorrow night the scouting report will continue as we visit with the 4-time defending