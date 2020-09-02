Global  
 

Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people".

Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN.

In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more deadly than the flu, airborne and highly contagious.

"He knew it and purposely played it down.

Worse, he lied to the American people.

He knowingly and willingly lied," Biden.

"It's beyond despicable.

It's a dereliction of duty.

It's a disgrace.

He failed to do his job on purpose.


Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden seized on the allegations in Bob Woodward's new book that...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Biden slams Trump's coronavirus response and school reopening failures

Former Vice President Joe Biden accused President Trump of failing to come up with a plan to safely...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


Biden slams reported Trump remarks on troops as "disgusting"

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was visibly angry over President Trump's reported remarks...
CBS News - Published


JazzySid

JazzySid RT @simonmaginn: Biden slams Trump over 'despicable' coronavirus lies and says he cost thousands of lives https://t.co/xqvyFkmlXh 11 minutes ago

AverageJoe4Joe

AverageJoe4Joe RT @therecount: @MariannaNBCNews @JoeBiden Biden slams Trump: "He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat [COVID-19] posed to the cou… 13 minutes ago

JohnMartini3

Johnny Appleseed Biden slams Trump for playing down impact of coronavirus https://t.co/UR0PEnX8Gr #Trump #GOP #MAGA #COVID19 #COVID… https://t.co/N36ZPmRpn7 13 minutes ago

QuietStormX

Carroll E. Gant, Jr. RT @MSNBC: Joe Biden on Pres. Trump wanting to downplay severity of COVID-19 in early 2020, according to accounts of Bob Woodward's book:… 16 minutes ago

just1meAngie

Angie Pemberton RT @JackPosobiec: Timeline of Covid US Response: Jan 22 - I called on Trump to ban travel from China https://t.co/YeMtPFApSd Jan 31 - Tr… 23 minutes ago

simonmaginn

simon maginn Biden slams Trump over 'despicable' coronavirus lies and says he cost thousands of lives https://t.co/xqvyFkmlXh 25 minutes ago

akonai958

ako nai @evanasmith @ktumulty @nytimes Biden Slams Trump for 'Knowingly' Lying to Americans on Covid-19 . I SHOULD TO SAY… https://t.co/nBkoFLN4jL 45 minutes ago

akonai958

ako nai Biden Slams Trump for 'Knowingly' Lying to Americans on Covid-19 49 minutes ago


Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring [Video]

Biden slams Trump in Michigan on virus, offshoring

[NFA] Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of betraying the American people, saying he knowingly lied about the deadliness of the novel coronavirus in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published
President Trump, Vice-President Biden Face Challenges On Campaign Trail [Video]

President Trump, Vice-President Biden Face Challenges On Campaign Trail

President Trump stumped in North Carolina and former Vice-President Joe Biden released new ads slamming the president's performance in office. KPIX 5's Allen Martin talks to CBS Political Correspondent..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:09Published
Protesters speak out against President Trump's environmental policies [Video]

Protesters speak out against President Trump's environmental policies

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden rallied in Jupiter on Tuesday as President Donald Trump spoke about our local environment.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:42Published