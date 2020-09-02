Biden Slams Trump For COVID-19 Response

Joe Biden accused Trump of "a life-and-death betrayal of the American people".

Biden pointed to Trump's recorded February interview, reports CNN.

In the recording, Trump said that the virus was more deadly than the flu, airborne and highly contagious.

"He knew it and purposely played it down.

Worse, he lied to the American people.

He knowingly and willingly lied," Biden.

"It's beyond despicable.

It's a dereliction of duty.

It's a disgrace.

He failed to do his job on purpose.