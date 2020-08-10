Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission. He said, "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant up keep maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industry." Assuring support from Armed Forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment."
Delhi police stepped up security in and around the capital ahead of the Independence day celebration on August 15. Police were seen checking vehicles in the India gate and Connaught place region. Similar checks are also underway in other regions of the capital. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at the North Block. The Defence Ministry has said that the Independence Day event will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force. 'These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,' said the Ministry of Defence in a press statement. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated. Watch the full video for all the details.
Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.
A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 said that ecosystem of defence manufacturing couldn't get requisite attention, however, government wants expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing...