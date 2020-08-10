Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators



Delhi police stepped up security in and around the capital ahead of the Independence day celebration on August 15. Police were seen checking vehicles in the India gate and Connaught place region. Similar checks are also underway in other regions of the capital. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at the North Block. The Defence Ministry has said that the Independence Day event will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force. 'These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,' said the Ministry of Defence in a press statement. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published on January 1, 1970