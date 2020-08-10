Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France arrives in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly arrived in Delhi on September 10.

She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala Air Force Station.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally induct five Rafale fighter aircraft into Indian Air Force today.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Military Military Organization primarily tasked with preparing for and conducting war

Armed Forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat: General Rawat [Video]

Armed Forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat: General Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat at a webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat assured that the Armed forces are committed to support the mission. He said, "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory the technology spread of the equipment and the need for its constant up keep maintenance provides a viable market for the Indian industry." Assuring support from Armed Forces, CDS General Bipin Rawat said, "The Armed Forces are committed to supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous developed technologies and equipment."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators [Video]

Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators

Delhi police stepped up security in  and around the capital ahead of the Independence day celebration on August 15. Police were seen checking vehicles in the India gate and Connaught place region. Similar checks are also underway in other regions of the capital. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at the North Block. The Defence Ministry has said that the Independence Day event will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force. 'These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,' said the Ministry of Defence in a press statement. Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi [Video]

French Minister of Armed Forces receives Guard of Honour in Delhi

Minister of Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly received ceremonial Guard of Honour in Delhi on September 10. She is the chief guest for Rafale induction ceremony. Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh also joined her. They left for Ambala for induction ceremony.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback [Video]

Astrazeneca claims Covid-19 vaccine trial pause may not be a setback

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:04Published

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on Thursday morning, ahead of the formal induction of the first..
IndiaTimes

Florence Parly Florence Parly French politician

IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft on Sept 10; French defence minister to attend induction ceremony

 French Defence Minister Florence Parly will embark on an official visit to India on September 10, where she will attend the induction ceremony of the first batch..
DNA

Dassault Rafale Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault

IAF to formally induct Rafale aircraft today; French defence minister to attend ceremony

 The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27 and aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden..
DNA

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military


Ambala Air Force Station Ambala Air Force Station air base at Ambala, Punjab, India

Related news from verified sources

French defence minister arrives in Delhi, to attend Rafale induction ceremony at Ambala

French Defence Minister Florence Parly arrived here in the national capital on an official visit on...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops [Video]

Watch: Tibetan protests against China amid border row; held by Delhi cops

A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:24Published
'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war [Video]

'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing [Video]

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi seeks expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27 said that ecosystem of defence manufacturing couldn't get requisite attention, however, government wants expansion of private sector in defence manufacturing...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published