Will be happy to make Rafale's repeat order for IAF: Dassault CEO

We will be happy to make repeat order of Rafale aircraft if Indian Air Force would like to acquire more, said Dassault Aviation CEO, Eric Trappier at the induction ceremony of five Rafale aircraft into IAF's 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows'.

"If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order," said Trappier.