Will be happy to make Rafale's repeat order for IAF: Dassault CEO

We will be happy to make repeat order of Rafale aircraft if Indian Air Force would like to acquire more, said Dassault Aviation CEO, Eric Trappier at the induction ceremony of five Rafale aircraft into IAF's 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows'.
"If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order," said Trappier.
Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly on September 10 said that induction of Rafale jets is an achievement for both countries. Together both countries are writing a new chapter in India-France defence ties. "India will acquire world class capability truly among best in the world that will give Indian Air Force and incredible sovereign tool," said French Minister.
The five Rafale aircraft were formally inducted in 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force, at Ambala airbase on September 10. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, his French counterpart Florence Parly took part in the induction ceremony. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar were present in the ceremony. Rajnath Singh presented induction scroll of Rafale fighter jets to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, Commanding Officer, 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' of the Indian Air Force. Defence Minister gave memento to French counterpart Florence Parley, at Rafale induction ceremony.
Five Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a grand ceremony at the Ambala air base. The Rafale jets were given a ceremonial water cannon salute and it was followed by a stunning air display. The Rafale aircraft will be part of IAF’s 17 Squadron the ‘Golden Arrows’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the entire ceremony. One of the Rafales has performed a low flypast, while Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, IAF’s Sarang helicopter display team also displayed aerobatic manoeuvres during the induction ceremony. The first set of 5 Rafale jets arrived in India on 29th of June. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021. The Rafale jets, built by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes on ground targets, giving the IAF a major boost. Watch the full video for all the details on all that happened at the Ambala Air base during the Rafale induction ceremony.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
Indian Air Force formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the ceremony. The Rafale jets were given a water cannon salute at the induction ceremony which took place at the Ambala Air Force base, where IAF’s 17 Squadron, also called ‘Golden Arrows’, is based. India’s first five Rafale fighters will be a part of the ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron. In his address, Rajnath Singh said that the induction of the jets is significant amid the country’s border situation. He said, “Rafale induction is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders.” Earlier, Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly witnessed the 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Ambala airbase. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 15:56Published
