EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Senior minister Michael Gove has said that Priti Patel is "absolutely focused" on making sure that the UK's borders are secure. It comes after a number of small boats carrying migrants across the English Channel have been intercepted by the Border Force.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove makes a statement to the Commons, laying out the Government's post-Brexit plan for MPs.Mr Gove said it will “herald changes and significant opportunities” which everyone will need to prepare for.He said the Government’s border operating model does not cover matters relating to the Northern Ireland protocol.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it admitted breaks international law byoverriding parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Prospects of atrade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared to dim onWednesday, with the EU saying that even the smallest UK breach of the Brexitwithdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the twosides.
The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.View on euronews
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song 'Bella Ciao'.
Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.
Jane Buckland, the daughter of the man believed to be the first person in the UK to die of Covid-19, says she was "initially shocked" at the news. Peter Attwood's death in January at the age of 84 was initially attributed to heart failure and pneumonia.