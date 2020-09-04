|
Kevin Spacey sued over Anthony Rapp sexual assault
Anthony Rapp is taking Kevin Spacey to court for the psychological injuries suffered from an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1986.
|
|
|
|
|
|
