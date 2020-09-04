Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kevin Spacey sued over Anthony Rapp sexual assault

Anthony Rapp is taking Kevin Spacey to court for the psychological injuries suffered from an alleged sexual assault dating back to 1986.


Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey American actor, director and producer

Kevin Spacey Sued Over Alleged 1986 Sexual Assault in NYC

 "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp is suing Kevin Spacey for an alleged sexual assault ... and now there's another plaintiff making an additional claim...
Anthony Rapp Anthony Rapp American actor

