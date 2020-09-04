Global  
 

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has formally requested a pardon, which includes letter to Trump

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:51s - Published
'Tiger King' star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, formally requested a pardon, including handwritten letter to President Trump.


“Tiger King” Joe Exotic writes Trump handwritten letter in pardon application

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as “Joe Exotic,” is asking President Trump for a pardon....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted in Prison, Asks Trump for Pardon

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Claims He Was Sexually Assaulted in Prison, Asks Trump for Pardon Exotic, who rose to fame thanks to the Netflix documentary "Tiger King" was arrested two years ago....
HNGN - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.com


'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic pleads for Trump pardon in personal letters: 'Be my hero'

Personal letters from "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic to President Trump have been revealed after the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



dbnewsjournal

Daytona Beach News-Journal In the pardon application, attorneys for "Tiger King" Joseph Maldonado-Passage, 57, say he maintains his innocence… https://t.co/bD8YvJYPyc 5 minutes ago

TheRealGenius_1

Mr. Commonsense He's where he should be, if not in an insane asylum. Joe Exotic, featured in 'Tiger King,' formally requests pardo… https://t.co/QSYcHig6C8 20 minutes ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, including handwritten letter to Trump https://t.co/iEbYBaPyCz via @usatoday 1 hour ago

sgumin

Sean Gumin RT @nbcbayarea: A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wi… 2 hours ago

Dolphingirlnfl

Dolphingirlnfla RT @NBCNews: Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating… 2 hours ago

theledger

The Ledger RT @AmyGehrt: 'Tiger King' Joseph Maldonado-Passage formally requests pardon, maintains innocence #JoeExotic #TigerKing https://t.co/k5wm… 2 hours ago

AmyGehrt

Amy Gehrt 'Tiger King' Joseph Maldonado-Passage formally requests pardon, maintains innocence #JoeExotic #TigerKing… https://t.co/62tel5Zo5B 2 hours ago

GlidepathTozero

Glidepath “Tiger King' star Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, including handwritten letter to Trump.” My Dear Fellow Shyster............. 2 hours ago


