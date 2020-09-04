|
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has formally requested a pardon, which includes letter to Trump
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic has formally requested a pardon, which includes letter to Trump
'Tiger King' star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, formally requested a pardon, including handwritten letter to President Trump.
