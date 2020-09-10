Global  
 

'No one knows how it began': Watch fire crews in Beirut tackle blaze that erupted at the city's port

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Fire crews have been tackling a large blaze that erupted in the Port of Beirut, near the site of the blast that rocked the city last month.

Footage from September 10 shows fire crews tackling the raging inferno close to the epicentre of the August 4 blast.

One Doctor interviewed explained that the fire started in the morning but nobody "knows how it began." He explains further saying that in the warehouse there were tyres and "something related to paint." He explains that authorities have been at the site since 11 am local time and have not been able to properly extinguish the fire but it is now under control, according to his colleagues in the Lebanese Army.

The doctor also explains that nobody is severely hurt but some members of the Civil Defence are receiving treatment and first-aid.

After the unprecedented blast last month, the sight of smoke caused alarm across the city.




