Cloud of smoke engulfs sky after warehouse fire at Beirut port
Smoke rises over Beirut, Lebanon, today (September 10) following a fire in a warehouse at the city's port.
A military helicopter was seen flying across the skyline carrying water to be dumped on the blaze.
Flame ripped through an oil and tyre warehouse in the port's duty-free zone.
Firefighters were also at the scene to help bring the fire under control.
It comes just a month after a huge explosion killed 190 people in the city.