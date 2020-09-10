Global  
 

Cloud of smoke engulfs sky after warehouse fire at Beirut port

Smoke rises over Beirut, Lebanon, today (September 10) following a fire in a warehouse at the city's port.

A military helicopter was seen flying across the skyline carrying water to be dumped on the blaze.

Flame ripped through an oil and tyre warehouse in the port's duty-free zone.

Firefighters were also at the scene to help bring the fire under control.

It comes just a month after a huge explosion killed 190 people in the city.




