Action News Now is continuing to track the latest news on the Bear Fire / North Complex.

What you need to know about the Bear Fire Thursday morning

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Butte county sheriff kory honea announced the remains of three people were found within the fire area yesterday.

He did not say where -- as his office now works to positively identify the victims. and we learned this morning that about 200 homes and other structures have been destroyed across the communities in the bear fire zone, including berry creek, brush creek and feather falls.### here is a look at the map of evacuation orders in place for the bear fire in butte county.

Red is an order and yellow is a warning as for evacuation orders: cherokee road at highway 70, south to thompson flat cemetery road, and all areas east to lake oroville.

An order is also in effect for east of miners ranch road at highway 162 and oro-bangor highway, which includes bangor and the mt.

Ida area.

As well as for feather falls, clipper mills, berry creek, brush creek, forbestown..

And kelly ridge, copley acres.

For warnings now -- the city of oroville, town of palermo and the town of honcut were given warnings late tuesday night.

Warnings are also in place for areas east of hwy 70 from garden drive south to lower honcut rd.

Here are the mandatory evacuations for yuba county....from the bear and willow fires.

They are in place from strawberry valley to forbestown and south to rackerby and brownsville.

And from challenge to the upper part of bullards bar reservoir.

Evacuation orders also include all areas south from collins lake to the yuba county border to the west... and south to fruitland road.

For warnings: oregon house/ dobbins region north of marysville rd.### the butte county court house in oroville will remain closed today..

Due to the evacuation warnings and orders in place; and impacts of the fire on the public.

An emergency order shut down the courthouse wednesday..

Until friday..

All cases disrupted by the shutdown are now being rescheduled..### and the oroville union high school district said its schools and offices will be closed today.

This is because so many staff and students are displaced by the fire.

District representatives said they still deciding whether to reopen on friday or stay closed.

