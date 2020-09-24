Global  
 

What you need to know: Sept. 24

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Sept.

24.

Colorado- to sacramento overnight protests nation wide in response to the louisville grand jury ruling in the case of breonna taylor.

None of the three officers involved in the incident were charged in her death.

This morning - police have a suspect in custody realted to the shooting of two louisville officers.

Both of the officers are in the hospital and are expected to recover.

Investigators are working to find if there is a link between the shooting and protests.

Amid protests across the country local organizers are preparing for a protest outside of chico city hall today..

Organizers for concerned citizens for justice say they will discuss their plans and visions for the future of the chico police department..

Todays meeting is set for 10 this morning..

### happening today... one local chamber of commerce is going virtual - to introduce voters to candidates vying for city council.

The chico chamber of commerce will host a virtual chico city council candidate forum - it starts at 6pm to take part - register for the forum to get access to the "zoom" link.

You can register online -- at chico chamber dot com -- call - or email the chamber.### local governments can now halt evictions for commercial renters impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

Governor gavin newsom signed an executive order to extend that authorization wednesday..

The order will be in effect through march 31, 2021.### crews continue to battle the bear fire or north complex west zone this morning..

This is a timelapse of the fire thursday night looking east from the lowe* forbestown road area.

Cal fire says the fire is 83 thousand 605 acres... and crews have reached 66 percent containment.

In butte county - one thousand 979 structures have been destroyed.

Some california national parks are starting to re-open as air quality improves..

Kings canyon national park reopened to visitors on wednesday and yosemite national park is set to welcome back visitors on friday..

Both parks closed last thursday when smoke created hazardous air quality.

## you're never more than 10




