This shop's cupcakes are so good they won Cupcake Wars!

The cupcake shop's cupcakes are so good they won Cupcake Wars!

Molly's Cupcakes has been a Chicago favorite ever since they opened up shop in 2007.

Wolfy Nicolaides, co-owner of the shop, said his brother wanted to bring something sweet to the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The cupcake shop is named after a teacher.

Nicolaides said what sets his cupcakes apart from others is the filling inside.

That's what he said helped win them the Cupcake War champions.

Molly's Cupcakes won the title back in 2009, the first season finale winners of Cupcakes Wars.

It's a title they hold dear to their aprons!