Terrence K. Williams: "From The Foster House To The White House"
((SL Advertiser)) Terrence K.
Williams talks about his book "From The Foster House To The White House"
Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WHAfter recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on..
FLOTUS Promised America A Rose Garden. Now It's Closed.In late August, US First Lady Melania Trump held a private party to show off the revamped White House Rose Garden. The renovation included updates to plants, trees, grass and florals, as well as the..
There's a new TikTok house in town and it's 'the worst'There's a new TikTok house in town and it's 'the worst'.The Honey House is a self-described “adult TikTok house” and is made up of four couples.It’s a relatively new group — having only been..