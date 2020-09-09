Global  
 

Public Art Project shows support for Black Lives Matter

Public Art Project shows support for Black Lives Matter

Public Art Project shows support for Black Lives Matter

A new art installation aims to send an important message about Wilmington's support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The installation is titled "Freedom and Justice" features and African tribal color palette is the first in a series, the project was organized by the Local Street Art Group.

Other art installation sites will be announced soon including a new mural in Freedom Plaza.

Wilmington's mayor said it is all about appreciating art while at the same time learning and healing.

