Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic crisis, despite polling suggesting that most Americans disapprove.

But an uproar arose after Trump's stunning admission was revealed: he intentionally downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.


