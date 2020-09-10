Western wildfires impacting the Wabash Valley

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 1 minute ago

Wildfires have been raging across the entire western seaboard over the last several weeks.

The impacts of these wildfires have even been felt here in the wabash valley.

Storm team 10's david siple explains how these fires may have been affecting you.

Satellite imagery of the western seaboard has been quite the sight.

Multiple wild fires have been burning at alarming rates releasing large amounts of ash and smoke into the atmosphere.

How much has burned?

Lets take a look so on the west coast, 11 states have been experiencing wildfire activity.

Since this past january, over forty one-thousand fires have occurred.

Adding up to almost four point seven million acres that have burned.

To put that into perspective, that is roughly the size of our entire wthi coverage area here in the wabash valley.

So...the smoke from these wild fires have been traveling eastward into our region.

This simply happens because the smoke from these fires, gets lifted into the atmosphere.

The jet stream then carries the smoke across the u.s. and eventually gets to us.

Now we have been experiencing spectacular sunsets and sunrises.

The added smoke particles to the sky scatters the suns light into red and orange light.

Enhancing the colors at dawn and dusk.

Under the right atmospheric conditions, some of that smoke may even come down to the surface.

This would cause our air quality to worsen.

Those with asthma or other lung problems may have a more difficult time breathing if outside.

So we are entering the dry season here in the wabash valley and wild fires can even spark up here.

Always pay attention to the latest updates from your local county ema and always stay up to date with forecasts from storm team 10.

