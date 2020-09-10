Speak No Evil: GOP Senators Zip Lips On Bombshell Trump Confessions

Republican senators vying for another term in office dared not speak a word against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

For months, they've praised the President's response to the health and economic crisis, despite polling suggesting that most Americans disapprove.

But an uproar arose after Trump's stunning admission was revealed: he intentionally downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, most Republican senators either dodged questions regarding Trump's remarks, or outright defended him.

Iowa Sen.

Joni Ernst refused to comment, as did Arizona Sen.

Martha McSally, Sen.

Susan Collins of Maine, and Texas Sen.

John Cornyn.

However, Sen.

Thom Tillis of North Carolina defended the president's conduct.

So did South Carolina Sen.

Lindsey Graham.

I don't think he needs to go on TV and screaming we're all going to die.

Sen.

Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)