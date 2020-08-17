Two people are confirmed dead and a criminal investigation is underway in connection to the Glendower Fire.

At least two lives lost due to raging fires in Oregon with criminal investigation underway

The Glendower fire, also referred to as the Almeda Fire, started burning north of Ashland on Tuesday, September 8.

It spread through parts of Talent and Phoenix, and is now moving toward Medford, Oregon.

Some videos posted on social media show the aftermath of the devastating fire on a street in Phoenix, Oregon.