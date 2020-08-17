Global  
 

At least two lives lost due to raging fires in Oregon with criminal investigation underway

Two people are confirmed dead and a criminal investigation is underway in connection to the Glendower Fire.

The Glendower fire, also referred to as the Almeda Fire, started burning north of Ashland on Tuesday, September 8.

It spread through parts of Talent and Phoenix, and is now moving toward Medford, Oregon.

Some videos posted on social media show the aftermath of the devastating fire on a street in Phoenix, Oregon.




