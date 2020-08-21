Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday.

Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn.

She captioned the photo; "He is perfect and we couldn't be happier".

The couple are also the parents of Romeo, 2; Leonardo, who turns 4 on Saturday; Rafael, 5; and Carmen, 7.

Alec Baldwin also shares a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 5 With Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin family just got a little bigger. Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have welcomed a baby...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Welcome Fifth Baby Together!

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria have welcomed another bundle of joy! The 36-year-old Mom Brain podcast...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time [Video]

Alec Baldwin has become a father for the sixth time

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, gave birth to a son on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Family of seven! Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to a baby boy [Video]

Family of seven! Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to a baby boy

Hilaria Baldwin has given birth to another baby boy, who is her fifth child - and fourth son! - with her husband Alec Baldwin.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Hailey Bieber becomes a first-time aunt [Video]

Hailey Bieber becomes a first-time aunt

Hailey Bieber became a first-time aunt earlier this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published