Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday.

Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn.

She captioned the photo; "He is perfect and we couldn't be happier".

The couple are also the parents of Romeo, 2; Leonardo, who turns 4 on Saturday; Rafael, 5; and Carmen, 7.

Alec Baldwin also shares a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.