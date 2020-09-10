Monsterland Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original - an eight-part horror anthology series - Plot synopsis: Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in MONSTERLAND, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud's "North American Lake Monsters." directed by Babak Anvari, Desiree Akhavan, Nicolas Pesce, Logan Kibens, Eagle Egilsson, Craig MacNeil, Kevin Phillips, Anne Sewitsky (various episodes) starring Jonathan Tucker, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Taylor Schilling, Charlie Tahan, Mike Colter, Nicole Beharie, Bill Camp, Hamish Linklater, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Adepero Oduye release date October 2, 2020 (on Hulu)

