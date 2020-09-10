Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monsterland Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Monsterland Trailer

Monsterland Trailer

Monsterland Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original - an eight-part horror anthology series - Plot synopsis: Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in MONSTERLAND, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud's "North American Lake Monsters." directed by Babak Anvari, Desiree Akhavan, Nicolas Pesce, Logan Kibens, Eagle Egilsson, Craig MacNeil, Kevin Phillips, Anne Sewitsky (various episodes) starring Jonathan Tucker, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Taylor Schilling, Charlie Tahan, Mike Colter, Nicole Beharie, Bill Camp, Hamish Linklater, Roberta Colindrez, Adria Arjona, Trieu Tran, Adepero Oduye release date October 2, 2020 (on Hulu)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hulu's creepy 'Monsterland' trailer is here to kick off your fall nightmares

What do Kaitlyn Dever, Kelly Marie Tran, Taylor Schilling, and Mike Colter have in common? They're...
Mashable - Published

It's a Big News Day for Kaitlyn Dever - New Series Announced, 'Monsterland' Trailer Revealed, New Song Released!

Kaitlyn Dever fans were treated to a lot of great news today! The 23-year-old Golden Globe-nominated...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

flickeringmyth

Flickering Myth Hulu horror anthology Monsterland gets a trailer and poster https://t.co/uhGRvQGy2d https://t.co/pUhskVSBPc 2 hours ago

satrian

satrian RT @slashfilm: 'Monsterland' Trailer: Hulu's New Horror Anthology Looks Suspenseful and Horrifying https://t.co/GOf0h2Kqh6 https://t.co/NzU… 5 hours ago

ladypartspodcas

LadyParts Podcast Ready for a new supernatural horror series to sink your teeth into? Check out the trailer for MONSTERLAND starring… https://t.co/Ybk5uaN8Vc 7 hours ago

JoseSalvadorIII

Jose Salvador III RT @ThePlaylist: Watch the first trailer for Hulu's new monster anthology series 'Monsterland' featuring Kelly Marie Tran, Taylor Schilling… 8 hours ago

horrornerdonlin

Horror Nerd Online 📹 #horror - #Trailers - #Monsterland -  Monsterland Trailer (2020) Hulu Horror Anthology Series Encounters with mer… https://t.co/5J3ikPuQz1 8 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@KaitlynDever had a lot to celebrate on Thursday, with the release of a new music single from her band @beulahbelleband and… 9 hours ago

SmaugDude

BCD RT @ThePlaylist: Directors include Desiree Akhavan, Babak Anvari, Nick Pesce, Anne Sewitsky and more https://t.co/DfU0vvuwW7 9 hours ago

beulahbelleband

Beulahbelle RT @JustJared: It's a big news day for @KaitlynDever - her new Hulu series was announced, the trailer for her other Hulu series was release… 11 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Monsterland on Hulu - Official Trailer [Video]

Monsterland on Hulu - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Hulu horror anthology series Monsterland, created by Mary Laws. It stars Kaitlyn Dever, Nicole Beharie, Taylor Schilling, Andy McQueen and Kelly Marie..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:00Published