Calling All Warriors Blood Drive

Bryson Bolton joins us to discuss an upcoming blood drive in honor of one of his customers, who has undergone two liver transplants in one year

C1 tyson bullson is here hosting a blood drive in honor of one of his customers.

Hi bryson.

>> hello, how we doing?

>> tell us about the family and what inspired you to have a blood drive.

So, last year we had just started our business in july.

We have been open for a year.

Tiffany and the gherkin family was just the biggest support that i mean we could even imagine for somebody we have never met before.

She told us about her husband, chris who had crohn's disease.

He had a liver transplant and the first one didn't work.

We couldn't think of a better way to care for them by donating and having the blood driver in honor of them.

They have affected us positively.

We can only do the same thing to help them out when other families need it as well.

>> i know they inspired you to do your 2 annual blood drive.

I know you want this to be an annual event.

This year it's on saturday.

Can you give us more details?

>> yes.

So our 2 annual blood drive will be at the 3122 fredrik avenue from 7:00 a.m.

To 1:00 p.m.

There's blood shortages all over.

If you can go out, it's not the funnest thing.

Donate just trying to help people.

We're going through so much stuff right now.

So if anybody can help and help other families, it's just kind of the right thing to do right now.

So, we'll also have kona ice there.

We will have refreshments.

>> i know the warrior himself will be there who had two transplants within the last year and be there with one of his bracelets.

It's just simple that says teen liver warriors.

I think you get one of those if you come out as well.

>> i still have not had the pleasure to meet chris and very excited to meet him this weekend and let him know how much we appreciate his family's support and hopefully can turn it back and share with him.

>> i know you're with me.

There's not a greater family in the area than they give so much to our area.

This is our opportunity to give back to them and show them how much love and support.

Thanks for doing the drive.

Excited to see you on saturday.

>> my pleasure.

Thank you so much for getting us on here.

Yes, they are one of the best families i have been lucky to meet and they are amazing.

Everybody if you can, come out and support us this weekend.

Would