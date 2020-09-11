Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 minute ago

The idea was put into place by Brianna Dormburgh.

365 flags are out on display in front of V.J.

Frankfort girl plants flags in memory of 9/11 victims outside of funeral home

Brianna dormburgh says her father went down to new york city after the attacks, and served as a member of the disaster mortuary team.

Although dormburgh was not alive at the time of the september 11th terriost attacks, she tells newschannel 2 she wanted to pay respects to those lost.

"we're just trying to honor the people who passed away, fireman, first responders, and policeman.

People came by, two people over there helped us put out the flags, and a few people came by and said wow good job!"

The flags will be on display outside the funeral home through saturday.

